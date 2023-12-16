Sam Powell hails ‘quality’ Warrington Wolves squad as he picks out the one team-mate he can’t wait to play alongside

Sam Powell believes that new club Warrington Wolves head into 2024 with a ‘quality squad’, and there’s one man in particular he can’t wait to line up with.

Powell brought an end to a 15 years at hometown club Wigan Warriors as he joined the Wire last month, progressing through the Cherry and Whites’ academy to make more than senior 270 appearances.

The 31-year-old departed the DW Stadium having lifted the Super League trophy for a third time, his final appearance coming in October’s Grand Final triumph over Catalans Dragons at Old Trafford.

His exit came amidst a host of new signings made by Matt Peet’s side ahead of 2024 which would have pushed the hometown ace down the pecking order.

But of the offers on the table to secure a deal elsewhere, Warrington‘s was the one he chose, with full faith in new head coach Sam Burgess and the squad the Great Britain legend has assembled.

Sam Powell hails ‘quality’ Warrington Wolves squad including fellow hookers

Powell is the most recent of eight new additions this off-season at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, with a mix of recruits from elsewhere in Super League and the NRL, where Burgess plied his trade successfully for so long.

The hooker was asked by the media, including Love Rugby League, what had attracted him to Warrington, with Burgess inevitably a pulling factor: “That and the fact it’s a quality squad here with real good players, I just wanted to be around it.

“We had a couple of phone calls on what he (Burgess) thought I could bring, asked my opinion of things. I was just really excited to have the chance to work under Sam and with the quality players that Warrington have got.”

Taking squad number 32, Powell had become somewhat of a utility over his last few months at Wigan, used as both a half-back and at loose rather than the traditional number nine he’s been so well known as.

The Wire have brought in another hooker in Brad Dwyer from Hull FC, and already have England international Danny Walker in their ranks.

Powell added: “Danny and Brad are quality players, probably a little bit different to me and how I play my game, but all three of us will be striving to get into the 17.

“That’s one of my goals, making sure I’m in there. Obviously my preference would be hooker, but I just want to be on the field playing. I want to be on the field playing and working hard for my team-mates.”

Powell picks out ‘exciting’ George Williams as the one team-mate he can’t wait to play alongside

One of those team-mates will be George Williams, a man Powell knows well from their time together at Wigan. Amongst other silverware, the pair won the 2016 Super League Grand Final together, beating none other than Warrington at Old Trafford.

It’s no surprise then that the new Wolves recruit can’t wait to play alongside the England captain oncemore. Speaking a few weeks ago, Powell added: “He’s a quality player, as we all know. He’s not back yet, he’s enjoying a well-earned break after internationals.

“I’m looking forward to when he gets back, I’m sure he’ll up the standards here which international players should do along with Matty (Ashton), Danny (Walker) and Ben Currie.

“I’m looking forward to getting them in and getting some partnerships, I think that’s important. I remember how George plays, he plays what he sees, and he’s an exciting player. I’m really looking forward to him being here.”

READ NEXT: Super League ins and outs for 2024 – Every confirmed signing and departure