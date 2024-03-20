Sam Burgess made up to tie down in-form Warrington Wolves star with ‘genuine X factor’

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess is delighted to have tied down star man Matt Dufty, a player he says has ‘genuine X factor’.

Dufty, who had been off-contract come the end of the current campaign, has penned a two-year extension with the Wolves to take him through until the end of the 2026 season.

The full-back joined Warrington midway through the 2022 season following his release from NRL outfit Canterbury Bulldogs, and has since gone on to make 41 appearances, scoring 25 tries.

Six of those tries have come in his five appearances to date this year under the tutelage of new boss Burgess, including a hat-trick in the rout of 58-4 London Broncos down in the capital last weekend.

Sam Burgess made up to tie down in-form Warrington Wolves star Matt Dufty with ‘genuine X factor’

Warrington announced Dufty’s new deal via their club website, tying down one of Super League’s in-form stars and the man who is currently 2nd on the Man of Steel leaderboard.

Wire boss Burgess said: “It is great to be able to keep Duff for another two seasons.

“He is an exciting player who has genuine X factor. He is a great bloke away from the game and committed to the team in all aspects.

“We are all excited to see the next chapter of Matt’s career and watch him grow into his role even more over the next few seasons.”

Hurstville-born Dufty, who turned 28 in January, played in the NRL for St George Illawarra Dragons prior to Canterbury, and between those two clubs made just shy of a century of appearances Down Under.

On his new deal at Warrington, the Australian added: “I’m excited to extend my stay at the club.

“I’m really enjoying my time here at Warrington and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

“Sam [Burgess] and Gleese [Martin Gleeson] have been massive for me this year. They get me involved in the game and the way they’ve got us attacking this year has really suited me.

“I think here at Warrington we’ve got some of the best fans in all of sport. They’re passionate and hopefully we can make them proud.

“I’m starting to feel a lot more mature in my rugby league and I’m excited now for the years to come.”