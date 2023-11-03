Salford Red Devils tie down sought-after star Ryan Brierley with transfer speculation put to bed

Salford Red Devils have confirmed that Ryan Brierley has signed a contract extension until the end of 2026, bringing an end to the transfer rumours which have circled in recent days.

Preston-born Brierley – a nine-time Scotland international who harbours strong hopes of representing England one day – has been with Salford for the last two seasons.

Head coach Paul Rowley is the man who took him there, with the pair holding a strong connection from their spells at both Leigh – then Centurions – and Toronto Wolfpack.

Over the last few days, it’s believed that former club Leigh, now under the Leopards tagline of course, charted two bids for the Red Devils ace. Full-back Brierley remains Leigh’s all-time top try-scorer, is 13th on their all-time appearance list, and fourth when it comes to overall points scored.

There are clearly records still to be chased with the Leopards – who Brierley crossed for a try against on the opening night of the 2023 season -, but for now, the 31-year-old is staying put.

Speaking to the Red Devils’ club website having penned his new deal, the ex-Huddersfield Giants & Hull KR ace detailed his excitement for the future at Salford.

“I am delighted to extend my stay with this club. It’s been a crazy few days, but I reiterated all along my desire was to stay here and the club never let me down. They made sure I felt wanted and valued, and stuck to their word.

“My teammates are the best group I’ve been involved with, and that’s a testament to Paul Rowley and his coaching staff, who clearly know how to get the best out of me.

“There’s only one person who I think can deliver a trophy for this club and it’s Paul Rowley – and I want to be here when that happens.

“I have a huge interest in growing the club off the field and believe I can be influential in that area, but my only focus for the next three years is winning a trophy for my club!”

Red Devils head coach Paul Rowley ‘made up’ to keep star man Brierley

Having already lost two key members of his spine in Brodie Croft & Andy Ackers to Leeds Rhinos this off-season, a relieved Rowley is more than pleased to see his number one commit for another xx years.

Leigh-born Rowley added: “It is fantastic that Ryan has extended his contract and committed long-term to the club.

“He adds so much value on and off the field not only to the team, but to the club as a whole. He had a great year last year and was key to most things good happening.

“Myself and the lads are made up that we get to continue our journey with Ryan by our side and we have total belief in him, and what he brings to our group.”

