Ryan Hall to leave Hull KR at end of season: ‘An opportunity I can’t turn down’

Hull KR have confirmed veteran winger Ryan Hall will depart at the end of the season for ‘an opportunity I can’t turn down’.

The England stalwart, who turns 37 in November, is set for a return to his former club Leeds Rhinos in 2025, as per Rugby League Live, who broke the story on Sunday morning.

Hall arrived at Craven Park ahead of the 2021 season after spending two years in the NRL with Sydney Roosters, scoring 52 tries in 83 appearances for the Robins, including their Challenge Cup final defeat at Wembley last year.

The Rhinos are yet to confirm the re-signing of Hall, who has penned a touching statement to Rovers upon confirmation that he will be leaving at the season’s end.

Hall said: “I’m really thankful that the club reached out to me in 2020 and wanted my services. My time in the NRL was plagued with injuries and age wasn’t on my side, the club had every reason not to be interested in me.

“But Hull KR believed in me. I always had the desire to keep going, and when I came to the club I wanted to repay that on the field and show that I had plenty left in me.

“These three and a bit years have been great. I’ve seen the club transform into a genuine top four team. I’d like to think I’ve left the place better than I found it and I’m really proud of the progress we’ve made at Hull KR.

“We’ve not been successful yet but we are challenging for success. We are a good team and we’re pushing to be amongst the teams competing for silverware at the end of the year.

“We’re in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup and we’re pushing for top four in Super League. To see that development over the last few years has been really pleasing.

“They say ‘Once a Robin, Always a Robin’ and I believe in that. I think when I look back at my time with Hull KR, I’ll look back at it really fondly. I hope I’ve done enough to earn the appreciation of our fans.

“As I come towards the end of the end of my career, I’ve got to think about my next career steps and what’s best for me and my family. The word transition gets thrown around a lot later in your career and an opportunity has arisen which I can’t turn down.

“I just want to thank Hull KR, the fans and everyone around the club for all of their support. I still have some quality rugby in me and I’m looking forward to finishing my time with Hull KR on a high. Once a Robin, always a Robin.”

Hull KR coach Willie Peters pays tribute to departing Ryan Hall

Hall will play out the rest of this season with Hull KR before departing when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Robins coach Willie Peters said: “Ryan has been extremely supportive since I joined the club. He’s played a major role in our leadership group and also a major role in our on-field performances. His career speaks for itself with what he’s done in the game.

“Hally has helped to make Hull KR the team and club we are today and leave the club in a better position.

“By no means is Ryan’s time with Hull KR over yet. We’ve still got plenty to achieve and there’s more of his chapter at the club to write. I know Ryan wants to leave Hull KR on a high. That’s the professional Hally is and always will be.”

Hall came through the ranks at Leeds, scoring 233 tries in 330 appearances for the Rhinos over the course of 12 seasons between 2007 and 2018 before heading to the NRL ahead of the 2019 campaign.

The Yorkshireman has won 42 caps in total for Great Britain and England since making his international debut in 2009.

