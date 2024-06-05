Chris Satae will not be re-joining Hull FC in 2025, according to reports which have emerged in France describing speculation over an early exit from Catalans Dragons as ‘unfounded’.

Reports emerged last month that Satae was a possible option for the Black and Whites as they embark on a major rebuild of their squad for 2025 and beyond.

They have already signed the likes of Leigh Leopards trio John Asiata, Zak Hardaker and Oliver Holmes, and had reportedly identified a reunion with Satae who, according to reports, was unsettled with life in the south of France.

However, leading French publication L’Indépendant denied that was the case – calling the speculation unfounded and stating Satae will honour the second season of his two-year deal with Catalans next year.

The report states: “Finally, Chris Satae (31 years old), under contract in 2025 with the Dracs, never expressed the idea of ​​leaving France, contrary to this unfounded rumor, which sent him to Hull FC.”

The publication also confirms that Hull and Catalans have both held talks with the representatives of Elliott Whitehead in regards to a move back to Super League in 2025.

Whitehead is leaving Canberra Raiders after a stellar career in the NRL, and is eyeing up a move back to Super League if a deal can be done.

Catalans are one of two clubs to have approached Whitehead, which would mark a return to Perpignan for a player who spent the early portion of his career in France after signing for Les Dracs from Bradford Bulls.

And it appears that if he does join Catalans, he will be playing in the same side as Satae – who is set to go nowhere according to reports in France.

