‘Rugby League is all I’ve ever known… It’s allowed me to achieve my dream’: Ex-Great Britain star Josh Jones announces retirement

Former Great Britain ace Josh Jones has today announced his retirement, coming just eight days after his departure from Huddersfield Giants.

The back-rower exited the John Smith’s Stadium by mutual consent having made just four appearances in 2023, the last of which back in Round Five against Wigan Warriors.

Having also featured against Warrington Wolves, Wakefield Trinity and Castleford this year, Jones has suffered with concussion-related issues throughout the campaign.

And after 51 appearances and nine tries in the Giants’ colours, he now bows out of the game altogether.

Former Great Britain ace Josh Jones announces his retirement

The 30-year-old, who also spent a brief stint in rugby union with Exeter Chiefs and Taunton, confirmed his decision on X this afternoon.

Across three separate posts, he said: “After a tough 18 months, I have made the difficult decision to retire from professional rugby league.

“I want to start by thanking everyone who has supported me throughout my Rugby League career, I’ve made some unbelievable memories, and I thank everyone who made that possible.

“To my family and friends, thank you for your continued love and sacrifices throughout my professional career. The moments we have shared will stay with me forever!

“I also want to thank St.Helens, Exeter, Salford, Hull & Huddersfield for giving me the opportunity to represent them. Rugby League is all I’ve ever known, it has given so many wonderful highs and allowed me to achieve my dream.

“Always Love. Josh”

A look back at career of former Grand Final winner

Forward Jones retires with 236 Super League career appearances to his name, having also represented Great Britain during the revived tour Down Under in 2019 under Wayne Bennett, making his test debut against Tonga.

Leyland-born, he signed for St Helens at 16 from local outfit Blackbrook Royals, also previously pulling on the shirt for Chorley Panthers and hometown club Leyland Warriors.

Playing for England at under-16 level against France, Jones would go on to pen a three-year deal with Saints in 2012, loaned out to Rochdale Hornets before winning the Grand Final with the Merseyside outfit at Old Trafford in 2014.

After the aforementioned stint in union, the ace would return to league with Salford ahead of the 2016 season, making 115 appearances for the Red Devils including their Grand Final defeat to Saints in 2019, getting married the day after!

And having spent 2020 with Hull FC, he then joined Huddersfield ahead of the 2021 campaign, most notably playing in last year’s Challenge Cup final against Wigan Warriors at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

