Rugby Football League rule Wigan Warriors out of Grand Final as club make interchange gaffe

The Rugby Football League board have ruled that Wigan cannot feature in this weekend’s academy Grand Final after it emerged they used too many interchanges against Warrington.

The Warriors made 12 in last weekend’s semi-final – four more than the limit of eight.

Wigan won the game 18-12 at Robin Park Arena, but the RFL board have ruled that Wolves should be reinstated to play St Helens in Sunday’s final at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

The judgement contains the following explanation: “Clearly, this is a difficult decision to reach. The board recognises the emotion on all sides here and especially the impact on everyone involved.”

Derek Traynor’s St Helens defeated Hull FC 28-8 in the semi-final and will now face Danny Evans’ Warrington.

