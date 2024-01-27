Rochdale Hornets 2024 squad numbers: Martyn Ridyard to wear No. 6 shirt, returning Gregg McNally gets full-back spot

Rochdale Hornets have announced their squad numbers for the upcoming League 1 season, with veteran half-back Martyn Ridyard getting the number six shirt.

The former Leigh Leopards star has been appointed vice-captain of the Hornets for 2024 following his arrival from Oldham.

Ridyard is just 10 games away from 350 career appearances, with 250 of those coming across two spells with hometown club Leigh.

Ridyard’s former Leigh team-mate and long-time pal Gregg McNally has been given the number one shirt following his return to the club. The former Ireland international has re-signed for the Hornets after spending last season with Oldham.

New signings have all received their squad numbers, with former Widnes Vikings, Swinton Lions and North Wales Crusaders prop Kenny Baker taking the number eight, with his front-row partner Luke Nelmes receiving number eight.

Gary Thornton’s side are set to have a new centre partnership in 2024, with new boys Myles Harrop and Joe Hartley being handed numbers three and four respectively.

Jamaica international prop Jordan Andrade has been given the number 16 jersey after making the move to Rochdale in the off-season from North Wales.

Other new recruits Deane Meadows (18), Matt Wilkinson (14) and Brad Brennan (28) have also received their shirts at their new club.

Former Widnes and Swinton half-back Lewis Else moves into the number seven shirt, whilst Wigan Warriors academy product Aiden Roden takes the No. 9 after an impressive season in 2023.

AJ Boardman has taken the vacated 13 shirt, whilst Ben Forster (11), Ben Killan (17), Dan Nixon (2) and Tommy Brierley (5) also have new squad numbers.

Meanwhile, club captain Duane Straugheir has retained his number 12 shirt from last season.

Rochdale Hornets 2024 squad numbers

1. Gregg McNally

2. Dan Nixon

3. Myles Harrop

4. Joe Hartley

5. Tommy Brierley

6. Martyn Ridyard

7. Lewis Else

8. Kenny Baker

9. Aiden Roden

10. Luke Nelmes

11. Ben Forster

12. Duane Straugheir

13. AJ Boardman

14. Matt Wilkinson

15. In loving memory of Freddie Lowe

16. Jordan Andrade

17. Ben Killan

18. Deane Meadows

19. Connor Ratcliffe

20. Toby Brannan

21. Luke Forber

22. Kyle Huish

23. Calum Hughes

24. Jaden Dayes

25. Matty Rudd

26. Max Flanagan

27. Joseph Coope-Franklin

28. Brad Brennan

