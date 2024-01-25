Challenge Cup Third & Fourth Round draw details confirmed as Championship & League 1 clubs prepare to enter competition

The draws for Rounds 3 & 4 of the Challenge Cup will both take place at 6.30pm (GMT) on Monday, January 29, streamed live on BBC iPlayer as well as the BBC Sport website & app.

Tanya Arnold will host the draw, which takes place at Widnes Vikings‘ DCBL Stadium, 40 years on from the Chemics’ most recent triumph in the competition.

1984 saw Widnes beat Wigan Warriors 19-6 in the Challenge Cup final, and Arnold will be joined by three of their heroes from that game – David Hulme, Mike O’Neill and the Lance Todd Trophy winner Joe Lydon.

Now, as a Championship club, the Vikings are one of 22 clubs who enter the Challenge Cup in the Third Round along with the other 12 English-based second tier teams and all nine from League 1.

Those 22 clubs will join the 10 winners of this weekend’s Round 2 ties in the draw for Round 3, with the Second Round ties as below.

Challenge Cup Round 2 fixtures

Clock Face Miners v Siddal

Doncaster Toll Bar v West Hull

Fryston Warriors v Hunslet ARLFC

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v West Bowling

Hull Dockers v Wath Brow Hornets

Leigh Miners Rangers v Stanningley

Lock Lane v Edinburgh Eagles

Orrell St James v York Acorn

Royal Navy v Thatto Heath Crusaders

Wests Warriors v Rochdale Mayfield

Challenge Cup Round 3 draw

Ties in the Third Round will take place over the weekend of February 10 & 11, with the full list of clubs in that draw as below.

Clock Face Miners OR Siddal

Doncaster Toll Bar OR West Hull

Fryston Warriors OR Hunslet ARLFC

Hammersmith Hills Hoists OR West Bowling

Hull Dockers OR Wath Brow Hornets

Leigh Miners Rangers OR Stanningley

Lock Lane OR Edinburgh Eagles

Orrell St James OR York Acorn

Royal Navy OR Thatto Heath Crusaders

Wests Warriors OR Rochdale Mayfield

Barrow Raiders (Championship)

Batley Bulldogs (Championship)

Bradford Bulls (Championship)

Cornwall (League 1)

Dewsbury Rams (Championship)

Doncaster (Championship)

Featherstone Rovers (Championship)

Halifax Panthers (Championship)

Hunslet (League 1)

Keighley Cougars (League 1)

Midlands Hurricanes (League 1)

Newcastle Thunder (League 1)

North Wales Crusaders (League 1)

Oldham (League 1)

Rochdale Hornets (League 1)

Sheffield Eagles (Championship)

Swinton Lions (Championship)

Wakefield Trinity (Championship)

Whitehaven (Championship)

Widnes Vikings (Championship)

Workington Town (League 1)

York (Championship)

Challenge Cup Round 4 draw

The draw for the Fourth Round of the competition will take place immediately after the one for Round 3.

In the Fourth Round, which will be played out over the weekend of February 24 & 25, eight ties will take place.

The 32 teams in the hat for the Round 3 draw will all be in it for the Fourth Round draw, which will take the format of ‘either/or’.

For example, if Bradford Bulls v Featherstone Rovers and Wakefield Trinity v Oldham are both Round 3 ties, they could be drawn against one another in Round 4 as follows: Bradford Bulls OR Featherstone Rovers v Wakefield Trinity OR Oldham.

Subsequently, the winners of the Round 3 ties would then meet in Round 4, as usual.

READ NEXT: 2024 rugby league calendar takes shape – Fixtures revealed, Challenge Cup & 1895 Cup round dates, June internationals