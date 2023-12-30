Rob Burrow says he’s ‘honoured’ to receive a CBE ‘on behalf of the MND community’ having been recognised in King Charles III’s New Year Honours list alongside Kevin Sinfield.

Since being diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in December 2019, the former Leeds Rhinos ace along with team-mate and long-time pal Sinfield has been doing everything in his power to fight against it, raising money to help support the wider community as well as his family.

The pair were awarded MBE’s in 2021, but having now raised more than £15 million in total for the MND community, have been awarded CBE’s.

Being named ‘Commander of the Order’ is the highest ranking order of the British Empire award, and for Burrow, it adds to a richly-deserved list of accolades.

Rob Burrow: ‘I am honoured to receive CBE on behalf of MND community’

The 41-year-old, who – rightly – is in the Leeds Rhinos Hall of Fame, was awarded an Honorary Degree of Doctor of Sport Science by Leeds Beckett University in March 2021, and the following year won the Helen Rollason award at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony.

For Burrow, every award and honour brings a new opportunity to ‘bang the drum’ for the MND community, which he’s vowed to continue doing.

Upon the announcement of his CBE, he said: “I am honoured to receive the CBE on behalf of the MND community.

“It is always pleasing to have another opportunity to bang the drum for the whole community and ensure that those living with MND are remembered, especially at this time of year.

“I would like to thank my wonderful wife Lindsey and my entire family for their support, without which I would be unable to do the campaigning work I have done for care and research to fight this terrible disease.

“I am particularly pleased that my good friend Kevin Sinfield is also receiving a CBE. I hope Kevin and I can go to the palace together in the New Year to enjoy another special occasion together again.

“I would like to wish everyone a Happy New Year and all the best for 2024.”

