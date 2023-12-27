Leeds Rhinos new boy dons special boots in support of Rob Burrow and MND Community

Leeds’ new recruit Lachlan Miller wore an eye-catching pair of boots as the Rhinos beat Wakefield Trinity, designed by OXEN Sports, Rob Burrow, Ed Slater and the family of the late Doddie Weir to raise funds for the MND Association.

The trio’s names all feature on a navy sole plate along with the numbers they famously donned during their playing days – Burrow (7), Slater (4) and Weir (5).

Also on the sole of the boots are quotes, including one from Rhinos icon Burrow: “In a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.”

Only 574 pairs have been made available to purchase, with the primarily white limited edition footwear featuring the MND Association’s logo on both sides. Orange and blue, the MNDA‘s highly recognisable colours, can be seen around the rear of the boots as well as along the tongue and laces.

Burrow – who was diagnosed with MND in 2019 – said: “I think the boots look great! OXEN have been a tremendous friend to me personally and the MND community since my diagnosis, raising thousands of pounds to support those impacted by MND.

“I am looking forward to seeing players run out in this boot next season in Super League so we can keep banging the drum.”

Full-back Miller has joined Leeds ahead of 2024 following his departure from NRL outfit Newcastle Knights, and donned the newly-released boots in the traditional Boxing Day ‘Wetherby Whaler’ friendly against Wakefield, with the Rhinos running out 41-22 victors.

England ace Tom Burgess actually wore them this autumn during the test series against Tonga. Burgess’ dad Mark sadly lost his life to MND aged 45.

The South Sydney Rabbitohs star told the RFL’s website: “For me, representing my country is my highest honour, but to able to represent a little bit of my father with these boots and honour his legacy was very special.

“To be able to do it through my job was amazing for me, and I know my dad would have loved it. I will continue to be an avid ambassador in the fight against MND, and for me this was a powerful way to spread awareness of this death sentence disease.”

If you would like to purchase a pair of the limited edition boots, you can do so HERE via the OXEN Sports website. Adult sizes will cost £125, with youth sizes priced at £60. All profits will go to the MND Association.

