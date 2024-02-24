Quiz: Can you name Wigan Warriors team that won the 2017 World Club Challenge?

Can you name the Wigan Warriors side that beat Cronulla Sharks in the World Club Challenge in 2017? Test out your knowledge with our quiz.

With the 2024 World Club Challenge between Super League champions Wigan and their NRL counterparts Penrith Panthers taking place this evening, we’ve decided to do a throwback quiz on the last time the Warriors got their hands on the trophy.

Shaun Wane guided Wigan to their fourth World Club victory in 2017, beating Cronulla 22-6 in front of a 21,011 crowd at the DW Stadium.

We’ve given you one answer already in this quiz with our featured image of Liam Farrell, who is the only remaining player in the current Wigan team to have previously won a World Club Challenge.

Let’s see if you can remember the other 16 players for the Warriors that day. You’ve got 10 minutes to get 17 answers, don’t forget to tweet us your scores @loverugbyleague.

