Quiz: Can you name the England team from the 2017 Rugby League World Cup final?

Can you name the England team selected by then head coach Wayne Bennett for their 2017 Rugby League World Cup final against Australia?

We thought it would be fitting to make this week’s quiz based on England given the fact current head coach Shaun Wane will this week announce his 24-man squad to face Tonga in a three-match test series.

England reached the Rugby League World Cup final in 2017 under then coach Bennett, falling short 6-0 to champions Australia in front of a 40,033 crowd at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, with Kangaroos forward Boyd Cordner scoring the only try of the game that day.

England had won group games against Lebanon and France to reach the knockouts before then beating Papua New Guinea and Tonga to reach the final.

We’ve already given you one answer with our featured image in the shape of then captain Sam Burgess, who won 26 international caps in total for Great Britain and England, representing his country in two World Cups.

We’ve given you a couple of clues in the quiz, including their positions and the club they played for at the time of the World Cup.

You’ve got a six-minute timer to get all 17 answers, so good luck! Don’t forget to tweet us your scores @loverugbyleague.

