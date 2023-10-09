Quiz: Can you name the Wigan Warriors team from their 2010 Super League Grand Final triumph?

Can you name the Wigan Warriors team from their 22-10 win over St Helens in the 2010 Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford?

We thought it’d be fitting to make this week’s quiz based on the 2010 Grand Final given the fact three of the players from Michael Maguire’s Wigan side that day will feature in this Saturday’s showpiece between the Warriors and Catalans Dragons.

And with our featured image, we’ve already given you one answer in the shape of captain Sean O’Loughlin, pictured with the Super League trophy alongside then head coach Maguire and owner Ian Lenagan.

In 2010, O’Loughlin was the only player to have played in Wigan’s previous Grand Final before that in 2003, a 25-12 defeat to Bradford Bulls.

2010 marked Wigan’s first Grand Final win since their 10-4 success over Leeds Rhinos in 1998.

We’ve given you a couple of clues in the quiz, with the numbers of letters in each player’s surname as well as the international teams they represented.

You’ve got a 10-minute timer to get all 17 answers, so good luck with it. Don’t forget to tweet us your scores @loverugbyleague.

