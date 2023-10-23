Quiz: Can you name the England team from that epic Rugby League World Cup semi-final against Tonga in 2017?

Can you name the England team selected by then head coach Wayne Bennett for their 2017 Rugby League World Cup semi-final win over Tonga?

We thought it would be fitting to make this week’s quiz based on England given the fact Shaun Wane’s side got their three-match test series underway against Tonga with a 22-18 win in St Helens on Sunday.

England reached the Rugby League World Cup final in 2017 under then coach Bennett, falling short 6-0 to champions Australia after beating Tonga 20-18 in front of a 30,000-strong crowd in Auckland.

England had won group games against Lebanon and France to reach the knockouts before then beating Papua New Guinea and Tonga to reach the final.

We’ve already given you one answer with our featured image in the shape of prop Tom Burgess, who has won 35 caps on the international stage for Great Britain and England, representing his country in three World Cups.

Burgess is one of five players from the 17 in that epic semi-final to be involved with Wane’s squad for this autumn’s test series against Tonga.

We’ve given you a couple of clues in the quiz, including their positions and the club they played for at the time of the 2017 World Cup.

You've got a 10-minute timer to get all 17 answers, so good luck!

