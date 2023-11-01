Quiz: Can you name every England international to play in the NRL this year?

Following the Morgan Smithies announcement, can you name every England international to play in the NRL in 2023?

On Monday morning – October 31 – it was confirmed that Wigan Warriors forward Morgan Smithies will head to the NRL to join Canberra Raiders on a three-year deal from 2024.

Smithies made 114 appearances for the Warriors after making his first team debut in 2019, winning a Super League title, two League Leaders’ Shields and a Challenge Cup in the process.

The 22-year-old also made his international debut for England in their 64-0 mid-season win over France in April.

We’ve already given you one answer with our featured image in the shape of prop Tom Burgess, who has made more than 200 appearances for South Sydney Rabbitohs since his arrival Down Under back in 2013.

Burgess, who is currently part of Shaun Wane’s England squad hosting Tonga in a three-match test series, is one of nine England internationals to feature in the NRL this year.

We’ve given you some clues in the quiz, including the clubs the nine players have represented in 2023.

For the purpose of the quiz, we’ve included England internationals only, so Great Britain-only capped players aren’t included in the quiz.

You’ve got a one-minute timer to get nine answers, so good luck! Don’t forget to tweet us your scores @loverugbyleague.

