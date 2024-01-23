Quiz: Can you name every British player to have scored a try in a World Club Challenge?

There have been five English teams who have represented Super League in the World Club Challenge since its unofficial beginning in 1976.

Many players have written their names into the history books by scoring tries in this prestigious fixture, but we want to see if you can name the 37 British players to have achieved the feat?

Please note that we have not included any games from the three World Club Series’ other than the main event.

With the 2024 World Club Challenge between Super League champions Wigan Warriors and NRL kings Penrith Panthers coming up on February 24, we’ve decided to help get you in the mood with a WCC quiz.

We’ve already given you one of the answers with our featured image in Joe Burgess, with the former England international scoring a hat-trick to help Wigan beat Cronulla Sharks 22-6 at the DW Stadium in 2017.

We’ve given you 20 minutes to get 37 answers, good luck! Don’t forget to tweet us your scores @loverugbyleague.

