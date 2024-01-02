Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e issues update via social media following heart attack: ‘Grateful to still be here’

Sheffield Eagles full-back Quentin Laulu-Togaga’e has delivered an update via social media in relation to his heart attack last week, admitting he’s ‘grateful to still be here’.

The Eagles yesterday morning announced that the 39-year-old had suffered the health scare ‘in a training session away from the club’, detailing that he was now on the road to recovery.

QLT himself has now confirmed that the heart attack happened last Thursday – December 28 – after a session at the gym, posting a picture of himself in bed at the Leeds General Infirmary on Instagram with a message of thanks to those around him, including the rugby league community.

As above, via his account – @qlaulutogagae – he wrote: “Not how I wanted to start the new year but grateful to still be here. 💙



“On Thursday, I suffered a heart attack after a training session at the gym. If it wasn’t for my wife, who forced me to go to the hospital, the outcome could have been different.

“This experience has been a wake-up call for me. It’s a reminder that life is unpredictable and precious, and we should cherish every moment. It’s also a reminder of how blessed I am to have great people in my life!! 🙏🏾❤️

“I’m overwhelmed by the love and support I have received from all my friends, family, and the rugby community. Your prayers and messages have given me strength and hope during this challenging time. I am truly grateful for each and every one of you.”

QLT pays tribute to rugby league community

Since yesterday’s announcement, the Eagles legend has been flooded with messages of support from the rugby league world, including players past and present.

Scott Murrell, Junior Sa’u and Jesse Sene-Lefao are among those to have posted a message for QLT on Instagram alone.

Former Toronto Wolfpack ace QLT continued: “The rugby community has shown me once again that we are not just teammates on the field, but a family off it.

“The support, the messages and the prayers I’ve received from my fellow players and fans have been incredible. It’s moments like these that remind me why I love this sport so much.

“Life has just thrown me a massive curve ball and as I start my recovery journey, I know it won’t be easy. There’ll be ups and downs, physically and mentally, but with my family and support network by my side, I know I’ll keep moving forward.

“Thank you everyone for being a part of my journey. Your continued prayers, positive thoughts, and encouragement mean the world to me.



“God is truly great!! ❤️❤️

“#Grateful #NewYearNewBeginnings #RecoveryJourney”

