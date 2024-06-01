Wigan Warriors coach Matt Peet has admitted centre Adam Keighran needs to be disappointed with himself after the “poor” tackle that could see his hopes of playing at Wembley next week disappear.

Keighran was sent off in the final minutes of Wigan’s 19-18 win at Warrington on Saturday after a high tackle on the Wolves youngster Arron Lindop.

It was one of a number of potential disciplinary worries for Wigan emerging from the game but undoubtedly the most serious, with the red card immediately putting Keighran in danger of a suspension that will rule him out of next week’s rematch in the Challenge Cup final at Wembley.

And Peet did not hold back in his assessment of the tackle post-match.

He told Sky Sports: “I thought it was poor from him. He’s done things like that before, I’ve spoke to him so he’s got to be disappointed in his actions. There was some mitigation but he has to be tidier than that and it might cost him.”

Peet was then asked whether or not Wigan will fight any potential charge against Keighran if he is charged by the Match Review Panel on Monday.

“I’m not sure yet, I’m not sure. We’ll see,” Peet said.

Wigan may also have disciplinary worries over a number of other players – but will have to wait until Monday’s hearings to determine whether or not they will be without key men for the Wembley showdown with the Wolves.

