Peter Mata’utia announces retirement: ‘I look back with gratitude and appreciation for the 16 years I was blessed with’

Former Samoa international Peter Mata’utia has announced his retirement from rugby league following a 16-year career in the NRL and Super League.

The 32-year-old centre made 222 club career appearances for Newcastle Knights, St George Illawarra Dragons, Leigh, Castleford and Warrington.

Mata’utia won four caps on the international stage for Samoa, representing his Samoan heritage at the 2017 World Cup. He also won representative honours for the Combined Nations All Stars.

The Australia-born centre left Warrington upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season – and he has now confirmed via his Instagram that he will be hanging up his boots.

Peter Mata’utia pens emotional retirement message via social media

Mata’utia posted on Instagram: “With a full heart I can proudly say that I am jumping off the best rollercoaster ride and retiring from the game that saved and changed my life for the better.

“Thank you Wok Wright, Jai Tukua, Newcastle Knights, St George Illawarra Dragons, Leigh Leopards, Castleford Tigers and Warrington Wolves.

“I look back with gratitude and appreciation for the 16 years I was blessed with – because of you guys, a little Bankstown boy who became a Novocastrian got to live his dream through all the odds, inspire others and give my kids a life that I never had as a kid.

“To all my team-mates and staff members, all I wanted to be was a player that others wanted to play with and work with. I hope I lived up to that. Thank you for everything.

“To all my mentors, thank you for watching out for me and I hope I made you guys proud.

“Shout out to the rugby league community and supporters for all the banter and being part of the enjoyment and growth.

“To my friends and family, especially my siblings, I appreciate and love you guys for always having my back.

“To my mums, Dale Tukua you have been my biggest supporter through all the good and bad times – both on and off the field – truly grateful for you.

“Sokotaua Niuliki you sacrificed so much and brought us kids up on your own and I’m so proud of you. I’m sorry your dream of me is over but I hope you had the best time.

“Casey Mata’utia, love you hunny. You deserve your own post.”

