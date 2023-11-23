Papua New Guinea ace signs up to play 10th season in England: ‘I’ve been at the club a long time now!’

Former Papua New Guinea international Jason Tali will play his 10th season in England in 2024 after signing a new one-year deal with newly-promoted Championship club Doncaster.

The 36-year-old centre arrived in England back ahead of the 2015 season after impressing for Papua New Guinea in the 2013 Rugby League World Cup, which was hosted in England, Wales, Ireland and France.

Tali spent the 2015 campaign with Newcastle Thunder, scoring 16 tries in 15 appearances for the North East club before moving to Doncaster the following season.

The former Kumuls star has enjoyed eight seasons in South Yorkshire with Doncaster, scoring 105 tries in 145 games, placing him in the club’s all-time leading try scorers, behind leader Mark Roach who is on 112.

2024 will mark Tali’s 10th season in England and his ninth with the Dons, who he helped gain promotion to the Championship from League 1 last season.

“‘I’ve been at the club a long time now and I’m looking forward to finally playing for the Dons in the Championship,” Tali said.

“We’ve got a really good group together and I can’t wait to get stuck in to the 2024 season.”

Doncaster winger makes Championship switch for 2024

Dewsbury Rams, who gained promotion to the Championship alongside Doncaster in 2023, have signed winger Travis Corion from the Dons for next season.

The 22-year-old flier scored 12 tries in 33 appearances for Doncaster over the last two seasons.

Corion made his professional debut in 2021 with Sheffield Eagles before making the move to Doncaster.

On signing Corion, Dewsbury coach Dale Ferguson said: “Travis is a big athletic winger, who is fast and got great footwork to go with.

“He’s a very powerful player who will be great to help us play on the front foot.”

Corion added: “I knew that it would be the right step in my career making the move to Dewsbury, I’m up for playing at Championship level again and I feel like this move is going to improve me massively as a player.”

READ NEXT: Doncaster swoop to sign former Hull FC ace on two-year deal from 2024