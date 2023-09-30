NRL playmaker Jayden Nikorima makes Super League move following release from Melbourne Storm

Catalans Dragons have announced the signing of NRL playmaker Jayden Nikorima from the 2024 Super League campaign on a two-year deal.

Nikorima made his professional debut in 2016 at the age of 19 with Sydney Roosters in the World Club Challenge victory over St Helens at the now-Totally Wicked Stadium.

He made seven appearances for the Roosters that year and later ended a four-year exile from the NRL when he signed for Melbourne Storm ahead of the 2022 campaign.

The utility playmaker, younger brother to Dolphins star Kodi, represented the Maori All Stars that same year and featured just twice under Craig Bellamy in the NRL across two seasons.

Melbourne Storm confirmed his release earlier this week, with Catalans confirming the signing of the former Junior Kangaroos and Queensland under-20s representative.

The 26-year-old made 17 appearances in the Queensland Cup in 2023.

Jayden Nikorima ‘excited’ by Super League move

“It was an exciting opportunity for my family and I, which we are very grateful for,” Nikorima said.

“It’s pretty crazy to think I’ll be able to join the Catalan Dragons for the 2024 season and it was an easy decision to make, knowing I’d be coached under Steve again.

“From afar I have always admired what the Dragons are about and can’t wait to get amongst the culture, the community and excited to meet their passionate fans later this upcoming season.

“I’ll be arriving late November with the family ready to work hard, have a great pre-season, and be ready for a big 2024 season with the club!”

On the latest addition, days following the signing of veteran back-rower Tariq Sims, head coach Steve McNamara added: “Jayden is a player I feel will thrive both at the Dragons and in the Super League competition.

“Having coached him as a young 20-year-old with the Roosters, I have seen first hand his outstanding attacking abilities.

“He will add a different dynamic to our team whilst complimenting the other halves options we will have.”

RUMOUR MILL: Wigan to land target Luke Thompson; St Helens linked with Wakefield forward; Leeds busy with recruitment including Sydney Roosters centre