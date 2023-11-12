NRL champions Penrith Panthers confirm squad for 2024 including Brad Schneider, Nathan Cleary & Jarome Luai

NRL champions Penrith Panthers have confirmed their squad for the 2024 season, with new recruit Brad Schneider – acquired from Super League outfit Hull KR – one of the 32 players named.

Half-back Schneider joined KR midway through last season on a short-term deal following his departure from Canberra Raiders, and would go on to score three tries in 12 appearances.

More notable though was his eye for a drop goal, enjoying a stunning debut in Super League as he scored a try but also kicked a one-pointer in golden point extra time away at Headingley against Leeds Rhinos to seal a win for Willie Peters’ side.

At the same venue in the Challenge Cup semi-final a week later, he then repeated the heroics, kicking the drop goal which took the Robins to Wembley with a dramatic victory against Wigan Warriors.

Unfortunately for Peters’ side, Schneider couldn’t repeat the feat under the arch as they again went to golden point, with Lance Todd Trophy winner Lachlan Lam slotting home the one-pointer which won silverware for Leigh Leopards in August.

The Germany international however went on to seal himself a move back Down Under to the Panthers on a two-year deal, penning a contract which runs until the end of the 2025 season.

Penrith Panthers confirm 2024 squad including Brad Schneider, Nathan Cleary & Jarome Luai

Of the 31 alongside Schneider in the Panthers’ ranks next year, there are four – Isaiah Iongi, Luke Sommerton, Preston Riki & Ryley Price – who come from the club’s development phase.

Other notable names include co-captain Nathan Cleary, who scooped the Clive Churchill Medal for a Man of the Match showing in Penrith’s Grand Final win over Brisbane Broncos at the beginning of last month.

It’s the second time that the 25-year-old has scooped the accolade, also winning it in 2021, with father Ivan Cleary the club’s head coach. They have now completed a three-peat of Grand Final triumphs.

Schneider will also be competing with Jarome Luai for a spot in the halves. The Samoa international featured in every game at last year’s World Cup, including their shock semi-final win against England at The Emirates.

His impressive showings for the Panthers this year saw him selected for New South Wales in the State of Origin series, though a red card in game two of that three-parter as Queensland were victorious left a sour taste in the mouth, with death threats received and an inflammatory social media post made by the Sydney-born ace in the aftermath.

Penrith Panthers squad for 2024, in full

This is the squad list in full, with the year in brackets next to each player’s name indicating when they are contracted until:

Ativalu List (2024)

Brad Schneider (2025)

Brian To’o (2027)

Daine Laurie (2024)

Dylan Edwards (2028)

Harrison Hassett (2025)

Isaah Yeo (2027)

Izack Tago (2025)

Jack Cole (2026)

James Fisher-Harris (2026)

Jarome Luai (2024)

Jesse McLean (2026)

Liam Henry (2026)

Liam Martin (2027)

Lindsay Smith (2026)

Luke Garner (2024)

Matt Eisenhuth (2024)

Mavrik Geyer (2025)

Mitch Kenny (2024)

Moses Leota (2027)

Nathan Cleary (2027)

Paul Alamoti (2024)

Scott Sorensen (2026)

Soni Luke (2025)

Sunia Turuva (2024)

Taylan May (2024)

Tyrone Peachey (2024)

Zac Hocking (2024)

Isaiah Longi (2025 – Development)

Luke Sommerton (Unconfirmed – Development)

Preston Riki (Unconfirmed – Development)

Riley Price (2025 – Development)

