Former Leigh ace one of four new Canterbury Bulldogs signings for 2024

Former Leigh half-back Drew Hutchison is one of four new signings for Canterbury Bulldogs following his departure from Sydney Roosters.

The 28-year-old, who can also play hooker and centre, has penned a two-year deal with the Bulldogs after leaving the Roosters at the end of the 2023 season.

Hutchison made 73 appearances for Trent Robinson’s Roosters over the course of four seasons between 2019 and 2023.

The Australian spent a season in England with Leigh in 2018, scoring 13 tries in 35 games for the then Centurions in the Championship.

Hutchison left the Leigh Sports Village at the end of 2018 to return home to Australia, where he then linked up with the Sydney Roosters.

The former St George Illawarra Dragons playmaker will now make Belmore his home after signing a deal until the end of the 2025 campaign.

The Bulldogs have also added Kurt Mann, Jake Turpin and Poasa Faamausili on two-year contracts.

New Zealand-born prop Faamausili has bolstered Canterbury’s pack for 2024, having made 43 NRL appearances for the Roosters, New Zealand Warriors, St George Illawarra Dragons and the Dolphins.

Meanwhile, Mann will link up with the Bulldogs in the middle of November. The versatile back has played 178 games in the NRL for Melbourne Storm, St George Illawarra Dragons and Newcastle Knights.

Hooker Turpin arrives at Belmore with 75 games to his name for Brisbane Broncos and the Roosters after making his first-grade debut in 2018.

Elsewhere in the NRL: Cook Islands powerhouse commits to Melbourne Storm

Cook Islands international Tepai Moeroa has signed a new one-year deal with Melbourne Storm for 2024.

The 28-year-old has made 18 appearances for Storm since arriving at the club in 2021. He previously played 112 games for Parramatta Eels between 2014 and 2019.

Moeroa, who was born in the Cook Islands, represented his country at last year’s World Cup in England.

Grant Anderson and Dean Ieremia have also put pen to paper on one-year contracts with Melbourne for 2024.

