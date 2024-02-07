Newcastle Knights confirm squad for upcoming NRL campaign, including recent arrivals from England
Newcastle Knights have confirmed their squad for the upcoming NRL campaign, including English duo Will Pryce and Kai Pearce-Paul.
Livewire full-back Pryce and towering back-rower Pearce-Paul have recently landed Down Under to link up with the Knights, with both players have signed two-year deals with the NRL club.
Pryce makes the move over to the NRL after spending three seasons in Huddersfield’s first team, scoring 17 tries in 45 appearances for the Giants. He has also won international honours with England Knights.
Meanwhile, Pearce-Paul arrives in the NRL as a Super League champion, having played in Wigan’s Grand Final success over Catalans at Old Trafford in his final game for the club.
The London-born forward made 61 appearances for the Warriors over his four seasons with the club, winning senior England caps in the process. He represented his country at the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup on home soil.
Pearce-Paul could miss the start of the season though after undergoing surgery on a toe injury back in November.
There are a couple of familiar names amongst the Knights squad for 2024, including former Man of Steel winner Jackson Hastings, who is about to enter his second season with Adam O’Brien’s side.
Former Huddersfield half-back Jack Cogger made the move to Newcastle in the off-season, with the Challenge Cup finalist arriving on a three-year contract from reigning NRL champions Penrith Panthers.
The Knights have eight international players amongst their NRL top 30 squad for 2024 – Dane Gagai (Australia), Greg Marzhew (Samoa), Leo Thompson (New Zealand), Tyson Frizell (Wales, Australia, Tonga), Hastings (Great Britain), Pearce-Paul (England) and twin brothers Daniel and Jacob Saifiti (Fiji).
Newcastle Knights confirm NRL squad for 2024
Adam Elliott
Bradman Best
Brodie Jones
Dane Gagai
Daniel Saifiti
David Armstrong
Dylan Lucas
Enari Tuala
Greg Marzhew
Jack Cogger
Jacob Saifiti
Jack Hetherington
Jackson Hastings
Jayden Brailey
Jed Cartwright
Kai Pearce-Paul
Kalyn Ponga
Krystian Mapapalangi
Leo Thompson
Mat Croker
Myles Martin
Paul Bryan
Phoenix Crossland
Riley Jones
Ryan Rivett
Thomas Jenkins
Tyson Frizell
Tyson Gamble
Will Pryce
Knights development list:
Fletcher Myers
Fletcher Sharpe
Sebastian Su’a
Tom Cant
Zach Herring
READ NEXT: North Queensland Cowboys confirm 2024 NRL squad, including former Hull FC ace Jake Clifford and Papua New Guinea duo