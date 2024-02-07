Newcastle Knights confirm squad for upcoming NRL campaign, including recent arrivals from England

Newcastle Knights have confirmed their squad for the upcoming NRL campaign, including English duo Will Pryce and Kai Pearce-Paul.

Livewire full-back Pryce and towering back-rower Pearce-Paul have recently landed Down Under to link up with the Knights, with both players have signed two-year deals with the NRL club.

Pryce makes the move over to the NRL after spending three seasons in Huddersfield’s first team, scoring 17 tries in 45 appearances for the Giants. He has also won international honours with England Knights.

Meanwhile, Pearce-Paul arrives in the NRL as a Super League champion, having played in Wigan’s Grand Final success over Catalans at Old Trafford in his final game for the club.

The London-born forward made 61 appearances for the Warriors over his four seasons with the club, winning senior England caps in the process. He represented his country at the delayed 2021 Rugby League World Cup on home soil.

Pearce-Paul could miss the start of the season though after undergoing surgery on a toe injury back in November.

There are a couple of familiar names amongst the Knights squad for 2024, including former Man of Steel winner Jackson Hastings, who is about to enter his second season with Adam O’Brien’s side.

Former Huddersfield half-back Jack Cogger made the move to Newcastle in the off-season, with the Challenge Cup finalist arriving on a three-year contract from reigning NRL champions Penrith Panthers.

The Knights have eight international players amongst their NRL top 30 squad for 2024 – Dane Gagai (Australia), Greg Marzhew (Samoa), Leo Thompson (New Zealand), Tyson Frizell (Wales, Australia, Tonga), Hastings (Great Britain), Pearce-Paul (England) and twin brothers Daniel and Jacob Saifiti (Fiji).

Newcastle Knights confirm NRL squad for 2024

Adam Elliott

Bradman Best

Brodie Jones

Dane Gagai

Daniel Saifiti

David Armstrong

Dylan Lucas

Enari Tuala

Greg Marzhew

Jack Cogger

Jacob Saifiti

Jack Hetherington

Jackson Hastings

Jayden Brailey

Jed Cartwright

Kai Pearce-Paul

Kalyn Ponga

Krystian Mapapalangi

Leo Thompson

Mat Croker

Myles Martin

Paul Bryan

Phoenix Crossland

Riley Jones

Ryan Rivett

Thomas Jenkins

Tyson Frizell

Tyson Gamble

Will Pryce

Knights development list:

Fletcher Myers

Fletcher Sharpe

Sebastian Su’a

Tom Cant

Zach Herring

READ NEXT: North Queensland Cowboys confirm 2024 NRL squad, including former Hull FC ace Jake Clifford and Papua New Guinea duo