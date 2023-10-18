Kai Pearce-Paul bids farewell to Wigan Warriors with emotional message as England international prepares for NRL move

Grand Final winner Kai Pearce-Paul has bid a heartfelt farewell to Wigan Warriors as the England international prepares for his move to the NRL.

The towering forward ended his time with the Warriors as a Super League champion, playing in their 10-2 win over Catalans Dragons in the Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Pearce-Paul will head to the NRL on a two-year deal with Newcastle Knights ahead of next season, a move which was confirmed back in December.

The 22-year-old back-rower made 61 appearances for Wigan since arriving from London Broncos at the end of 2019.

Pearce-Paul bowes out of his time at the DW Stadium as a Super League Grand Final winner and League Leaders’ Shield winner.

The former Croydon Hurricanes junior won international honours with England whilst with Wigan, representing his country in last year’s World Cup on home soil.

Kai Pearce-Paul says Wigan Warriors will ‘forever hold a place in my heart’ in farewell message

Following Wigan’s Grand Final triumph, Pearce-Paul took to social media to thank the Warriors for his four seasons with the club.

Pearce-Paul posted on Twitter: “Now that the dust has settled from the Grand Final, I’d like to take the time to thank all of the fans, coaches and players who helped me through my last four years at Wigan.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better team to play for and will always be proud to have been a Warrior.

“I feel extremely honoured to have been a part of the Wigan Warriors which will forever hold a place in my heart.

“To end my journey with a Grand Final win and League Leaders’ (Shield) made this journey so much more special and is something I will never forget.

“To Matty Peet, Kris Radlinski, Ian Lenagan and Shaun Wane – I’ll forever be grateful for you giving a young London boy a chance to be a Cherry and White which has changed my life forever.

“To the fans – thank you for everything.

“To Newcastle – I look forward to beginning my journey in the NRL and meeting you all. KPP.”

