New free-to-play Super League fantasy game announced including live statistics, collectible playing cards, reward system

A new free-to-play fantasy Super League game will be launched next month ahead of the beginning of the new season to ‘help grow the sport’s passionate fan base and attract a new, younger audience’.

Rugby League Commercial (RLC) and IMG have partnered with Voono to launch the game, in which fans take on the role of a Super League coach, building their team.

Like football’s hugely popular Fantasy Premier League (FPL), which had over 11 million players in 2023, rugby league fans will be able to make their payer picks based upon live stats.

Officially licensed collectible players will be linked to how the Super League players perform in real life, with rewards on offer throughout the campaign.

Details of these are still to be confirmed, but if they are anything like that of FPL, these are likely to include Super League match tickets, hospitality experiences and signed memorabilia.

A press release on the Super League website this afternoon described the following:

Lots of Live Stats: With over 65 live stats available per game, fans can delve deeper than ever before into player performances, embodying the role of a coach.

Private and Public Leagues: Users can create private leagues with friends or participate in club-specific leagues alongside fellow fans.

Users can create private leagues with friends or participate in club-specific leagues alongside fellow fans. Unique Card Collecting: The game reinvigorates the nostalgia of card collecting with an array of rare and limited edition cards linked to real world player performance, adding a collectible element to the fantasy league experience.

Dynamic Reward System: Voono keeps fan engagement high throughout the season with weekly in-game and real-life rewards, including ultra-rare cards and tickets to major rugby league events and more.

Voono are currently in the process of testing the new game out in a closed beta phase, with Super League clubs providing their input to ensure the game is able to ‘resonate with different fan bases’.

RL Commercial chief Rhodri Jones said: “Two of the key priorities of our long-term strategic partnership with IMG are to transform rugby league’s digital presence, and to increase our appeal to young fans.

“We believe this exclusive partnership with Voono is a major step forward in both those areas. It’s a unique blend of fantasy gaming and sports card collecting, tailored specifically for the rugby league community.”

Meanwhile, IMG‘s Account Director Daniel Chirwa added: “Delighting our fans and delivering a better rugby league experience are two promises we set out to deliver through our digital transformation project.

“With gaming a focus pillar for digital innovation within the game, Voono‘s excellent product and forward-thinking team have matched our ambitions.

“They have proven to be an ideal strategic partner to enhance our gaming proposition across the sport.”

The game is scheduled to go live early February ahead of the Super League season kick-off on February 15 – and fans are able to sign up to join the waitlist now at www.voono.io.

