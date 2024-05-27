Matty Nicholson will leave Warrington Wolves at the end of this season and join NRL side Canberra, after the Raiders reportedly won the race for his signature.

News emerged last week that Nicholson was keen to test himself in the NRL and had informed the Wolves of his desire to exit his contract at the Halliwell Jones Stadium early. A number of Australian clubs were reported to be interested in the forward, who has emerged as one of the competition’s standout talents so far in 2024.

And it now appears that, according to Australian journalist Michael Chammas, the Raiders have won the race to sign Nicholson – with Chammas claiming the Raiders beat off a number of other sides to secure Nicholson’s signature:

LATEST Some news on 100% Footy tonight… young English backrower Matty Nicholson has agreed to join the Canberra Raiders from next season. He’s 20 and plays for Warrington under Sam Burgess. He had 4-5 NRL clubs after him. Good get for the Raiders. @NRLonNine — Michael Chammas (@MichaelChammas) May 27, 2024

Any move for the forward would be subject to a transfer fee, with Nicholson still under contract at Warrington for 2025. However, the Wolves will not stand in his way of a move – which would suggest that the forward is indeed leaving at the end of this season.

Nicholson’s departure would likely lead Warrington back into the transfer market to secure a replacement. They had already confirmed the signing of Luke Yates on a two-year deal earlier on Monday, but may now have to source a direct replacement for Nicholson in the back row.

He has become one of the Wolves’ most influential players under Burgess since he took charge at Warrington at the start of this season. However, he is now set to test himself in the NRL and become the latest Englishman to join the Australian competition.

Nicholson would likely be a direct replacement for another Englishman, Elliott Whitehead, who is leaving Canberra at the end of this season. Reports have linked Whitehead with a move back to Super League.

