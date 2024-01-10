Magic Weekend undergoes digital rebrand as kick-off times & ticket details are confirmed for 2024 instalment

Kick-off times and ticket details have been confirmed for the 2024 instalment of Magic Weekend, which has undergone a digital rebrand and will be referred to online as ‘MAGIC WKND’.

Via their website, Super League say that the rebrand of the event ‘reflects how social engagement with supporters has become an integral part of the annual carnival’.

They also say ‘fans can expect a first taste of the competition’s new look for a digital-driven future’.

What those two sentences mean in reality is anybody’s guess, but what is for sure is that tickets for the weekend go on sale this Sunday (January 14).

As confirmed back in November, the 17th instalment of the event will take place at Elland Road on the weekend of August 17 & 18.

Leeds United’s 37,890-capacity home will be the sixth venue that has held a Magic Weekend, with the kick-off times for the six games across the weekend now confirmed as follows:

Saturday, August 17

2:30pm – Hull FC v London Broncos

5:00pm – Wigan Warriors v St Helens

7:30pm – Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos

Sunday, August 18

1:30pm – Leigh Leopards v Salford Red Devils

4:00pm – Catalans Dragons v Hull KR

6:30pm – Huddersfield Giants v Castleford Tigers

Ticket details locked in for Magic Weekend 2024

All 12 Super League clubs will have tickets for the event on sale from midday on Sunday, along with directly via the RFL.

Adult tickets begin at £30 per day, and any season ticket holders can receive a 50% discount when buying through their club.

Alternatively, for those without a season ticket, there is a 25% saving on all tickets bought before 1pm on Tuesday, January 30.

Bookings for 10 or more can be booked directly via the RFL with a 40% discount. If you’d like to take them up on this offer, e-mail groups@rlcommercial.co.uk.

The RFL say in their press release that expectations are for ‘record crowds and a first-ever Magic Weekend sell-out’, with a Fan Zone to be in place in the Centenary Pavilion.

Allocations at Elland Road

The 12 Super League clubs who will be in action across the course of the weekend have been allocated areas of Elland Road as follows:

Please note that clubs allocated in the South Stand have all been put into specific areas to ensure that they can sit together where restrictions on movement apply to the stadium’s structure.

North Stand

London Broncos

Wigan Warriors

Leeds Rhinos

Salford Red Devils

Hull KR

Castleford Tigers

South Stand

Hull FC (South Stand Lower)

St Helens (South Stand Upper)

Warrington Wolves (South East Corner)

Leigh Leopards (South Stand Lower)

Catalans Dragons (South Stand Lower)

Huddersfield Giants (South Stand Lower)

