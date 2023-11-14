London Broncos tie down key man for 2024; International ace ‘at home’ in the capital

London Broncos have confirmed a one-year contract extension for full-back Alex Walker ahead of their return to Super League in 2024.

Having come through the club’s academy setup, eight-time Scotland international – who featured against eventual champions Australia in last year’s World Cup – has been back with the Broncos for the last two seasons.

The Harlow-born ace surpassed 150 appearances for the capital outfit last term as sealed a return to the top tier for the first time since 2019 via the play-offs.

He featured in that 2019 campaign, and went on to link up with Wakefield Trinity for the two years which followed, meaning he will be one of the – so far – few in London’s team come 2024 with Super League experience.

London Broncos tie down Scotland international Alex Walker

With loan appearances to his name for both London Skolars and Hemel Stags before leaving the Broncos after that relegation in 2019, Walker also featured as a loanee for Featherstone Rovers in 2021, finding game time difficult to come by at Wakefield.

The 28-year-old would join Halifax Panthers on a train and trial deal in 2022, without ever making an appearance, and swiftly returned to the capital.

After putting pen to paper at Plough Lane for 2024, he told their club website: “I’m really excited to be staying at Broncos, I feel at home here and it’s where I play my best rugby.