London Broncos tie down Italy international on new contract for Super League return: ‘The ultimate team player’

London Broncos have handed a new deal to Italy international Ethan Natoli for their return to Super League in 2024.

The 28-year-old utility player joined London ahead of the 2023 season after impressing for Italy during last year’s World Cup in England, playing in all three of their group matches.

Natoli played a key role in the Broncos’ promotion-winning campaign this season, making 32 appearances in all competitions.

On signing a new deal with the Broncos for 2024, Natoli said: “This year’s journey has been incredible, and I’ve loved being a part of it.

“The experiences and memories I’ve made at the Broncos have been unforgettable.

“I can’t wait to see what the future holds for the club, and I’m genuinely excited to be a part of it.”

London Broncos boss delighted to secure the services of ‘ultimate team player’ Ethan Natoli

Natoli was born in Australia and is of Italian descent, qualifying to play for the Azzurri through his family heritage.

Broncos director of rugby and performance Mike Eccles says he is pleased to retain utility man Natoli, who can play centre, back-row or loose forward.

Eccles, who will lead the Broncos in Super League next season, said: “Ethan is the ultimate team player.

“The player everyone wants by their side going into battle.

“Ethan narrowly missed out on the awards this year but was shortlisted for them all, displaying his great value and meaning to the team.

“In terms of effort areas, Ethan, alongside Will Lovell, is at the top of the stats every single week.

“He has all the character traits I want in a player and will only get better going into his second year in London.”

Next season will be London’s first in Super League since 2019, when Danny Ward’s side were relegated on points difference on the final day of the season.

READ NEXT: Super League ins and outs for 2024: Every confirmed signing and departure