London Broncos make sixth signing for Super League return in shape of former Salford Red Devils starlet: ‘A tremendous talent’

London Broncos have made their sixth new addition for their return to Super League in the shape of former Salford Red Devils back Josh Rourke.

The 24-year-old full-back made his Super League debut for Salford in 2022 after featuring heavily for the club’s reserve side.

Rourke spent the 2023 campaign in the Championship with Whitehaven, scoring 11 tries and kicking 60 goals in 28 games for the Cumbrian club.

The versatile back actually agreed to join Batley Bulldogs for the upcoming Championship campaign – but he has now made the switch to the Broncos ahead of their return to the top flight in 2024.

Rourke becomes London’s sixth new signing ahead of next season, joining fellow new recruits Sadiq Adebiyi, Robbie Storey, Rhys Kennedy, Gideon Boafo and James Meadows in the capital.

London Broncos boss ‘delighted’ to secure services of ‘tremendous talent’ Josh Rourke

Broncos director of rugby and performance Mike Eccles says he is delighted to secure the services of Rourke, who scooped five awards at Whitehaven’s end of season awards dinner last season.

Eccles said: “Josh is a tremendous talent and I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring him to London.

“He was particularly good against us at the Cherry Red Records Stadium towards the back end of the season, scoring two tries and making a series of big defensive efforts.

“I can’t wait to see Josh develop in a full-time environment with us.”

Rourke added: “When I got the call to say London was interested in me I was attracted straight away.

“As a player, I want to test myself at the highest possible level and be the best I can be.

“I’m looking forward to meeting the lads and being in a full-time environment.

“I can’t wait to get started and get stuck into pre-season. It’s going to be a great experience and hopefully a big 2024.”

