Leigh Leopards transfer frenzy continues as they land half-back who link up with Adrian Lam again

Leigh Leopards have signed young half-back Ben McNamara from fellow Super League side Hull FC on a two-year contract ahead of the next season.

The 21-year-old playmaker has made 33 appearances for Hull since making his first team debut in 2020, scoring two tries and kicking 23 goals.

McNamara will reunite with Leigh boss Adrian Lam, who coached him as a junior when he was part of the Sydney Roosters junior set-up whilst his father Steve was assistant coach at the NRL club.

On signing McNamara, Leigh head of rugby Chris Chester said: “Lammy coached Ben a few years ago at the Roosters and has kept tabs on him.

“Ben is a good quality half-back or hooker with a good kicking game.

“He’s still very young and he’s a tough competitor. He brings skill and versatility into our squad and having watched him play at Hull FC I’m looking forward to seeing him kick on in his career with our club.

“Ben had a good education in Australia and played his early rugby with one of the best and biggest clubs in the Roosters.

“I think he will be a good signing. He adds depth to our squad and brings good competition to the halfbacks and nines and I’d expect him to be a regular first team player in 2024.”

Ben McNamara ‘grateful’ to be joining Challenge Cup winners Leigh Leopards

McNamara becomes Leigh’s seventh new signing for 2024, following fellow newcomers Dan Norman, Owen Trout, Louis Brogan, Kavan Rothwell, Lewis Baxter and Jack Darbyshire at the Leigh Sports Village.

On linking up with the Leopards, McNamara said: “I would like to thank Adrian, Chris and Derek (Beaumont, owner) for the opportunity to play for such a great club and in front of an amazing set of fans.

“I’m grateful to be joining at such an exciting time off the back of the team’s success in 2023.

“The chance to play under Adrian was a massive attraction for me. I believe in his values as coach and his desire to develop players is important for me at this point in my career.

“The Leopards’ style of play is also something that I look forward to being a part of. Their physicality in defence and fluid attack has been impressive to watch.

“The playing group seems to have a real togetherness and some great leaders who I’m looking forward to playing with.”

