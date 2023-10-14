Leigh Leopards sign ‘hidden gem’ Championship star and local lad for 2024; ‘I’m over the moon’

Leigh Leopards have further bolstered their pack for 2024 with the addition of local lad Louis Brogan from Championship outfit Swinton Lions, penning a two-year deal with his hometown club.

A few weeks after featuring for Leigh in a pre-season game back in 2019, the versatile forward joined Swinton and has been with the Lions ever since.

Named their Young Player of the Year in 2021, Brogan helped the Lions to promotion in 2022 and this year has had a key role in Swinton preserving their second-tier status, handed the Coaches’ Player of the Year by Allan Coleman who will take charge at Widnes Vikings from 2024.

23-year-old Brogan has been linked with Leigh throughout the year, with the move now confirmed for the utility to transition into full-time rugby league.

Leigh Leopards sign Championship star for 2024

Coming through the ranks of local amateur club Leigh Miners Rangers, the forward – able to play as a prop and at loose – leaves Swinton with 12 tries to his name in 74 appearances.

Having penned his deal with the Leopards, Brogan detailed how he’s looking forward to a new challenge, but also paid tribute to those who have helped him along the way during his time at Swinton.

He said: “I’m over the moon to sign for Leigh, it’s extra special for me. I had a season ticket for four or five years and a lot of my mates go every week on the North Stand.

“It will be amazing to be around such quality coaches and players every day, I’m going to learn so much.

“I trained with Leigh in the 2019 pre-season and played in the friendly against London. I then got the opportunity to sign for Swinton and that was ideal for me as it gave me the opportunity to play rugby week in and week out.

“Playing in the Championship this year has been tough as it’s a very good standard, but for Swinton to consolidate and finish tenth was a big achievement.

“Swinton is a great club, and I really enjoyed my time there. You look at some of the players they’ve developed who are now playing regularly in Super League and it’s a proud record.”

Leigh chief hails signing of ‘hidden gem’ and local lad Louis Brogan

Brogan becomes Leigh’s third signing in the space of less than 24 hours. Dan Norman was the first to be announced, re-joining the club on a permanent basis following his St Helens departure having already made five appearances as a loanee.

Owen Trout was then confirmed, linking up with the Leopards having ended a four-year stint with Huddersfield Giants, and saying he was ready for a ‘change of scenery’.

With Leigh boss Adrian Lam currently down under at the Pacific Championships in his role as Australia’s assistant coach, Head of Rugby Chris Chester has been the man commenting on the club’s new recruits.

The former Wakefield Trinity chief had high praise for Brogan, adding: “There are some hidden gems in the Championship and Louis is someone I’ve been keeping my eye on.

“He’s been overlooked in the past, but from what I’ve seen he’s been consistent all year for Swinton. He will play a big part in 2024, and I’d expect him to play a number of first team games. Louis is driven and knows what he wants to achieve in the game.”

READ NEXT: Exclusive – Wigan Warriors ace Kaide Ellis buzzing for Old Trafford showdown after silencing critics