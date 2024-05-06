Leigh Leopards recall Ireland international from loan at Hull FC

Hull FC have confirmed that Ireland international centre Ed Chamberlain has been recalled from his loan by his parent club Leigh Leopards.

The 28-year-old joined the Black and Whites on an initial one-month loan deal, but the Leopards have opted to bring him back early.

Chamberlain made two appearances for Hull in their defeats to Leeds Rhinos and Warrington Wolves, impressing in his natural role of centre.

A statement from the Hull club read: “Hull FC had hoped to extend the loanee’s time with the club after enjoying two promising displays, but the Leopards have now requested that the 28-year old returns to the Leigh Sports Village.

“The club would like to thank Ed for his efforts, and wish him the best of luck for the remainder of the season.”

Chamberlain has made 49 appearances for Leigh since joining Adrian Lam’s side ahead of the 2022 season, and has has played twice for the Leopards so far this season.

Born in Warrington, Chamberlain qualifies to play for Ireland through his family lineage, representing the Wolfhounds in the last two World Cups, winning six caps for his country of heritage.

Chamberlain came through the ranks at Widnes Vikings, making 22 first team appearances after debuting in 2016 whilst enjoying loan spells at Whitehaven, Workington Town, Bradford Bulls and Salford Red Devils.

The centre, who can also play wing and full-back, made a permanent move to Salford in 2018, and had loan spells with London Broncos during his four seasons with the Red Devils.

Chamberlain arrived at Leigh ahead of 2022, where he has found his feet, scoring 21 tries in 49 games for the club. He played in their Challenge Cup final win over Hull KR at Wembley last year.

