Following their defeat at home to Leeds Rhinos this evening, Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont has taken to social media, insisting he will not be silenced.

The Leopards conceded 22 unanswered points in the second half against the Rhinos this evening, ultimately losing out 22-16 having led 16-0 at the break.

Tom Amone was denied a try late on in the first half, ruled out for double movement. Leigh also saw Gareth O’Brien sin-binned in the second 40 by referee Chris Kendall, and had a second try ruled out with Umyla Hanley ruled to have been put into touch before getting the ball down in the corner.

READ NEXT: Dual-code former Love Island winner has trial with Super League club

Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont hits out following Leeds Rhinos defeat: ‘You will not silence me!’

Never shy of an eye-raising comment, Beaumont posted the following to his X account (@Derek_beaumont): “That is why the game is not investable and needs an absolute overhaul! I have kept quiet till now!

“Council meeting Wednesday and I will do my talking there! I will not sit and watch our game be driven into the ground!

“Fine me but you will not silence me! Game on 💪”

That is why the game is not investable and needs an absolute overall! I have kept quiet till now! Council meeting Wednesday and I will do my talking there! I will not sit and watch our game be driven into the ground! Fine me but you will not silence me! Game on 💪 — Derek John Beaumont (@derek_beaumont) March 8, 2024

To add insult to injury, already without both Papua New Guinea star Edwin Ipape and captain John Asiata, the Leopards look to have lost Lachlan Lam tonight.

The half-back had to be helped off by two physios in the second half, unable to bear any weight on one of his feet.

Their wait for a first win of 2024 goes on, losing all three of their clashes so far this year. In Round 5, they go to Hull FC.

READ NEXT: Exclusive – Toronto Wolfpack players set to launch legal action against former owners