Former Love Island winner Kai Fagan recently spent a day on trial with Super League new boys London Broncos, and is hoping to earn a contract with the capital club.

Fagan won the ninth series of ITV’s hit reality show – hosted in South Africa – last March alongside partner Sanam Harrinanan, with the pair pocketing £50,000 between them for the triumph.

Born in Manchester, the 25-year-old is no stranger to the world of rugby with experience in both league and union.

Previously a teacher with three degrees to his name away from the pitch, the dual-code ace was once in Featherstone Rovers‘ academy, and now features at club level for semi-professional outfit Burnage RUFC having also played for Sale FC.

He also has international honours in both codes having represented his heritage in donning a Jamaica shirt in Rugby 7s & an England jersey at University level in league, holding dual-citizenship.

Since his appearance on Love Island, the 25-year-old has utilised his newfound fame to explore opportunities within the game.

Linking up for a training day with Great Britain’s 7s squad and presenting at the 2023 Rugby Union World Cup as well as doing media bits with England’s side ahead of that tournament.

All of the above, along with pictures with familiar faces including Owen Farrell, can be seen on Fagan’s social media account, with circa 390,000 followers on Instagram.

And on his Instagram account – @kaifagan_ – earlier this week, Fagan posted a video of his ‘trial’ day with the Broncos‘ reserves, as below.

Alongside Fagan, London’s reserves head coach Kieran Robertson is in the video and gives a short oversight of what he – and the club – are assessing the players involved in the trial on.

At the end of the clips, Fagan – who has been a second-rower for most of his playing career to date – gives an overview on how the trial went, and appears confident he’s impressed, but ends by saying, “we’ll have to wait and see, won’t we?!” when asked whether he thinks he’ll be invited back by the capital outfit.

Rugby league hopeful Kai Fagan 🤝 Rugby league great Martin Offiah

Notably, Fagan’s video saw a comment from Martin Offiah, a winger born in London who went on to become a true legend of the 13-a-side game having first played union.

Offiah’s former side Wigan Warriors take on the Broncos tomorrow afternoon (Saturday, March 9) in Super League action, and the 58-year-old wrote: “One of my old clubs (London Broncos).

“I’m going to watch them play @wiganwarriorsrl on Saturday at Plough Lane. I’m an ambassador for the Warriors, so i’ll be representing them.”

Fagan replied: “When I sign for them (London), I’m going to get you a ‘Fagan’ shirt and you can wear that to one of your Wigan games 😉”

If the 25-year-old is able to secure a contract, it would only bolster the seemingly strange link between rugby league and Love Island.

Both Castleford Tigers’ Jacques O’Neill and Leigh Leopards’ Keanan Brand have already appeared on the reality show, featuring in Series 8 & 9 respectively.

O’Neill lasted 30 days in the villa, while Brand’s stint ended after less than a week, both having entered as ‘bombshells’. Fagan won Series 9 having been an ‘original’ Islander, in the South African villa from day 1.

