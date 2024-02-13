Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont says a Super League Grand Final showdown with neighbours Wigan Warriors is a ‘dream’ for him, and something he believes is a ‘real possibility’ in 2024.

In the Wigan borough last year, a total of five trophies were gleaned, including three pieces of silverware which were lifted in the men’s senior game.

Leigh won the Challenge Cup, beating Hull KR under the Wembley arch in the competition’s first-ever final to require golden point extra time.

The Warriors meanwhile were crowned Super League champions for the first time in five years, beating Catalans Dragons 10-2 at Old Trafford, having already picked up the League Leaders’ Shield.

And in addition, Wigan’s reserves also won their Grand Final, defeating rivals St Helens, as did the club’s Wheelchair side, getting the better of Leeds Rhinos in the showpiece at the National Basketball Centre in Manchester.

To celebrate the achievements in rugby league across the borough last season, both clubs were invited to Wigan town hall for a civic reception earlier this month.

Players and staff from both clubs were in attendance, as well as members of the pair’s hierarchy, including Leopards owner Beaumont.

Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont highlights ‘dream’ Super League Grand Final showdown with 2024 targets set

Speaking to Wigan Council’s YouTube channel, the Leigh chief admitted his ‘dream’ would be to see the two sides square off at Old Trafford come October.

He said: “It would be a real dream for me to see a Wigan and Leigh Grand Final, and I think there’s a real possibility of that happening this year.

“We won the Challenge Cup the year after Wigan won it… they got everything last year apart from that, so it’d be nice to maybe get something else off the table.