Leigh Leopards prop Tom Amone is in contention to return in their Challenge Cup quarter-final against Hull KR, his coach Adrian Lam has revealed.

The Super League Dream Team member has been sidelined for the last month with a foot injury, but Amone has recovered quicker than what was originally anticipated and could make his return as soon as soon this Saturday in their Challenge Cup quarter-final at Hull KR, in what is a rematch of last year’s final.

“Tom Amone comes back into consideration so we’ll give him right up until kick-off to be selected so he’ll be in that 21,” Lam said in his weekly press conference.

“Apart from that, other players are starting to run so there are obviously some better signs ahead for the next couple of weeks.

“It’s a decision we’ll make on Friday just before our last run. We’ll come up with a plan and power on with that but it’s just good to see Tom back around the place after the rehab that he’s done, but he’s one of many to come back over the next four weeks so we’re pretty excited about that.

“He’s just a bubbly character and is always up for a laugh, so it’s just good to see him around the place but you can also see in some of his touches of what we’ve really missed, so within that character, there’s also a competitor and a leader and someone that loves to win and we need that for us at the moment. He’s been around, he’s done it all so I think his inclusion – if he makes it for this weekend – will be good for the team.

“He has come back a bit quicker (than we initially expected). The initial scan showed a fracture on his foot but two weeks later we had a re-scan which showed it was an old fracture that was still there. There was some damage to it, some scar tissue ligament damage, but luckily it was more positive news instead of it being eight weeks, it has been half of that, so it’s positive news for us at this part of the season.”

Leigh coach Adrian Lam also offered an update on Amone’s front-row partner Robbie Mulhern, who missed last week’s defeat to Wigan with a calf strain.

“Robbie is a 50-50 for this weekend,” Lam told Love Rugby League.

“It’s not ideal that one of our senior players is in that position and he’s played at Hull KR before as well so he knows what it’s like to go up there and play at that ground, so we’re going to give him until right up to captain’s run to see if he’s good to go, too.”

