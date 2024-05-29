Leigh Leopards dealt huge injury blow as key man set for another lay-off

Leigh Leopards look set to be without prop Robbie Mulhern for another extended period once again after the England international was sent for scans to determine the severity of a calf injury.

Mulhern picked up the problem during Leigh’s win at Huddersfield on Friday night, and will now find out this week how long he could be missing for once again – with Leigh fearing a lay-off of up to a month.

“He looks like he’s strained a calf,” Adrian Lam told Love Rugby League. “We’re getting some scans and we’ll know by Thursday – we fear that may be four weeks-plus but fingers crossed but it is looking that way. We’re going to miss him for the next period of time but we’ll get on with it.

“It’s the other calf too. I know he’s been frustrated about not playing because he loves pulling on the Leopards jersey and what he’s done is lift the team to another level. We’re going to miss him.”

Lam insisted that the significance of the blow cannot be understated, either – with Leigh now having to undergo another reshuffle in their pack ahead of Friday’s trip to Hull KR.

“He played for England last year,” Lam said of Mulhern. “We had Tom Amone and Edwin in the Dream Team and Robbie in the England squad so our whole front-row is as good as any in Super League.

“We’ve only had that 1 and a half times out of 13 this year. Robbie has a presence about him and the way he’s improved since coming from Warrington has been next level.

“What Robbie brings to the group is leadership and experience – he’s a no fuss player, he leads by example and I think he gets the best out of people around him including in Tom. The way they’ve combined over the last 18 months is incredible and we’ve missed him a lot.”

That loss of Mulhern will be offset by the potential returns of Oliver Holmes and Ben McNamara, too – with Gareth O’Brien pencilled in to return after the break for the Challenge Cup Final.

