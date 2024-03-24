Leigh Leopards boss confirms injury blow to ex-Love Island star on long-awaited return

Though scans are awaited, Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam has confirmed that Keanan Brand sustained a ligament injury in his long-awaited return to action which will keep him out for at least the next few weeks.

Brand started at full-back in Leigh’s Challenge Cup Sixth Round win against Featherstone Rovers, but was forced off just 13 minutes in and left the stadium in a leg brace.

The 25-year-old, who last year appeared on Series 9 of ITV’s hit reality show Love Island, had been handed a first competitive appearance as a Leopard.

With the exception of a pre-season friendly at Warrington Wolves in February, he had not featured for the club since a 42-4 win against Widnes Vikings in August 2022 when Leigh, then Centurions, were en-route to promotion up from the Championship.

Since his last appearance, as well as his short stint on Love Island, Brand has spent time on loan back in the second tier with both Barrow Raiders & more recently Bradford Bulls, featuring for the latter in the 1895 Cup earlier this month.

But it will now be a while longer before we see Brand in action again, as confirmed by Leopards chief Lam post-match at the Leigh Sports Village.

He said: “We gave an opportunity to Keanan Brand today, who has had a similar pre-season to Umyla (Hanley), meaning that he has been very good.

“Unfortunately for Keanan, he’s injured his medial ligament, so he’s going to be out for a couple of weeks now.”

Brand – a centre by trade – had replaced elder statesman Gareth O’Brien in the Leopards’ starting 13, but following his early exit from the cup clash with Featherstone, Leigh were forced to re-shuffle their side again as Zak Hardaker dropped into full-back.

Lam confirmed that O’Brien will return for next week’s Super League Rivals Round clash at Salford Red Devils, but suggested it’s a good job that’s the case, with his squad still thin on the ground following a spate of injuries in the early stages of the season.

He added: “Gaz O’Brien probably had a 50/50 chance of playing (against Featherstone), but with Keanan training so well for us and that risk being at 50/50, it was just important that we acknowledged and recognised Keanan’s work that he’s done, so we gave him an opportunity.

“Gaz will be okay for next week… well I guess he’ll have to be, because Keanan is going to be out for a few weeks now.”

