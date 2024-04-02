Leeds Rhinos star to see consultant to determine severity of latest concussion blow
Leeds Rhinos forward James Bentley is set to visit a consultant today (Tuesday) as he faces up to a potential extended lay-off following his latest concussion.
Bentley was automatically ruled out of this Friday’s game against Warrington Wolves after failing a Head Injury Assessment last week during the Rhinos‘ victory against Castleford Tigers.
However, with a recent history of concussion lay-offs – he missed the latter part of last season with concussion – he will now go for further evaluation to work out a specialised return-to-play protocol, head coach Rohan Smith has confirmed.
He said: “James is going to see the consultant this afternoon to get an update and be assessed. We will know more after that, but he came through pretty well after the game.”
“There were no immediate headaches or those normal sort of symptoms, which was really good – the best of a worst case. His health will be number one in the short-term.
“It is over six months since the last incident and that’s one of the time frames they look at as far as grading the return to play. We will be guided by the expert after he sees him today.”
The Rhinos do not play next weekend due to their early elimination from the Challenge Cup, with their next game against Huddersfield on April 19. However, Smith admitted even that would be unlikely as things stand given what Bentley will have to go through in order to be cleared to return to the rugby field.
Smith said: “I’d be surprised if he is through his return to play and ready to go by then, but we’ll be guided by what the consultant says in conjunction with our medical team here.”
