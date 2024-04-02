Leeds Rhinos forward James Bentley is set to visit a consultant today (Tuesday) as he faces up to a potential extended lay-off following his latest concussion.

Bentley was automatically ruled out of this Friday’s game against Warrington Wolves after failing a Head Injury Assessment last week during the Rhinos‘ victory against Castleford Tigers.

However, with a recent history of concussion lay-offs – he missed the latter part of last season with concussion – he will now go for further evaluation to work out a specialised return-to-play protocol, head coach Rohan Smith has confirmed.

He said: “James is going to see the consultant this afternoon to get an update and be assessed. We will know more after that, but he came through pretty well after the game.”