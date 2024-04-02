Wigan Warriors and Leeds Rhinos will appeal the suspensions handed to Tyler Dupree and Cameron Smith at a tribunal on Tuesday evening, Love Rugby League can confirm.

The Warriors will contest Dupree’s one-match man for a Grade C Head Contact charge, though he will face no further action for the incident that saw him sin-binned during the defeat at St Helens on Good Friday.

However, Wigan will appeal the ban in a bid to free him up to face Leigh Leopards on Thursday evening.

And the Rhinos will appeal the one-match suspension handed to captain Smith, following their victory at Castleford Tigers last Thursday.

Smith was banned following a Grade B Dangerous Contact charge which attracted significant criticism online after footage emerged of Smith making contact with Danny Richardson after the Castleford half-back kicked downfield during the second half of the West Yorkshire derby.

And Leeds will fight that charge and suspension in a bid to free Smith up to feature on Friday night against the Wolves.

St Helens have accepted Matty Lees’ suspension, while Warrington Wolves have also decided not to appeal the ban given to Paul Vaughan following a Dangerous Throw charge. It means both players will sit out their club’s next two matches after they were both handed two-match bans.

