Leeds Rhinos have signed winger Matty Russell on a two-month loan deal from fellow Super League side Warrington Wolves.

The Scotland international will link up with the Rhinos with immediate effect on a loan deal until July 11 ahead of Leeds’ match against his parent club Warrington, providing cover for injured duo David Fusitu’a and Riley Lumb.

Russell, who had a loan spell with Hull FC earlier this season, has scored 101 tries in 211 career appearances for Wigan, Warrington, Toronto, Leigh, Toulouse and Hull (loan).

On bringing Russell in on loan, Leeds coach Rohan Smith said: “I would like to welcome Matty to the Rhinos. He has a good work rate and always finds yardage when carrying the ball back for his team.

“It is a good opportunity for us to add an experienced player to our group. Going into the season, we always knew that the depth within our squad came from our young players and it is important that we give them the chance to build their experience. But with Riley Lumb sidelined for a number of weeks, bringing Matty in on loan means we can add experience whilst continuing to carefully develop our next generation of players.”

Matty Russell ‘pleased’ join Leeds Rhinos on loan

Russell, who was born in Irvine in North Ayrshire, was won 13 caps for Scotland on the international stage, representing his country in the last three World Cups.

On his move to Headingley, Russell said: “I am really pleased to be coming to the Rhinos and having the opportunity to get some game time.

“I know Leeds have had some injuries to their wingers so my agent got in touch and suggested the move would be good for everyone and I am pleased that the move has come about. I am grateful to Warrington for giving me the chance to join the Rhinos on loan.”

Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington added: “I would like to thank Warrington for allowing Matty to join us on loan.

“He will come immediately into our squad and I am looking forward to seeing him perform for us given his experience and try scoring record.”

