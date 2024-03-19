Leeds Rhinos are set to receive a triple boost ahead of their Challenge Cup tie with St Helens this Friday, Rohan Smith has confirmed.

The Rhinos are bidding to reach the quarter-finals of the competition for the first time since they won the event in 2020, but they face a daunting task against a St Helens side who won at Headingley as recently as last Friday.

But Leeds have been given a major boost with the news that three of Smith’s key men are available. James Bentley is fit to feature after passing a head injury assessment following a tackle in last Friday’s defeat to his former club, which saw him leave the field in the closing stages of that match.

That is a major boost for Leeds, as is the return from suspension of prop Sam Lisone, who comes straight back into contention for selection this weekend.

And centre Paul Momirovski is also fit to feature after injury kept him from featuring last weekend against the Saints. The centre picked up the injury in the win over Catalans before aggravating it the following week against Leigh Leopards.

However, he is now clear to return and is another who is likely to come straight back into the 17 for Smith on Friday evening.

Leeds name their squad for the game on Wednesday lunchtime.

