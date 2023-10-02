Leeds Rhinos flier becomes Hull FC’s fifth new signing for 2024: ‘Keen to make himself a regular player in Super League’

Hull FC have signed winger Liam Tindall from Leeds Rhinos on a two-year deal from 2024, with the option of a further year in the club’s favour.

The 21-year-old will link up with Hull upon the expiry of his contract with the Rhinos at the end of the current Super League season.

Tindall has made 23 appearances for Leeds since making his first team debut for the Headingley club in 2020. He won international honours with England Knights in 2022.

Tindall becomes Hull’s fifth signing ahead of the 2024 campaign, joining fellow newbies Herman Ese’ese, Jayden Okunbor, Franklin Pele and Jack Walker.

On his move to Hull, Tindall said: “I’m really excited about the opportunity that lies ahead for me at Hull in 2024.

“It’s a big club with a big fanbase, which I’ve been lucky to sample when I’ve visited the MKM Stadium before – when the fans get going, the atmosphere is absolutely brilliant.

“I’ve had some really positive conversations with Tony Smith (coach) and James Clark (chief executive) and they have both shown a keenness for me to join the club, which has been really nice for me.

“They are a club building for the future and there’s a good chance for me to get some strong minutes under my belt next year which was a big draw for me to come to Hull FC because it’s been a frustrating couple of years in terms of getting consistent game time.”

Liam Tindall keen to establish himself as a Super League regular

Hull coach Tony Smith says he is pleased to welcome the athletic winger to the club, and believes he’ll prove to be a great addition to his side.

Smith said: “Liam is a young and enthusiastic individual, and he is keen to make himself a regular player in Super League on the wing.

“His strongest attributes are his speed and his back-field carry, something we have identified as an area of focus, but what I really like about Liam is his willingness to learn.

“Liam’s really hungry to succeed and he is at an exciting stage of his career with his best years ahead of him, which makes him a great fit for us at our club.”

