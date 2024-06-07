Leeds Rhinos have confirmed that they will celebrate the life of their legendary superstar Rob Burrow at their next home game later this month – including the launch of an exclusive one-off home kit.

The Rhinos host Leigh on Friday June 21, which will be the first game at Headingley Stadium since Burrow tragically passed away. And with that game being played on Global Motor Neurone Disease Awareness Day, Leeds had already earmarked it as a key date in their calendar.

But plans have now been accelerated to another level following Burrow’s death. Former team-mates will attend Headingley to mark the occasion, with the Rhinos working alongside Sky Sports to make sure the event is a success.

And those plans include a brand new kit. It has been designed by Cath Muir from Richmond in North Yorkshire and was approved by Burrow a number of months ago before he passed away last Sunday. With permission from the Burrow family, the kit will now be worn in memory of Rob.

Muir was diagnosed with MND in 2014 but has used her EyeGaze machine to design the kit, which features an image of Burrow and Kevin Sinfield and has MND-related colours.

The bold MND-related colours set the kit apart from Leeds’ usual designs and also features Muir’s drawing of a blue cornflower (Centaurea cyanus), the symbol of hope for MND around the world because of its fragile appearance but hardy nature. Like the cornflower, people living with MND show remarkable strength in coping with this devastating disease.

Leeds has been the focal point of the tributes for Burrow since his death last Sunday, with thousands visiting Headingley to either leave tributes or pay their respects. Those scenes will be echoed again on Saturday at Wembley, when the stadium’s rugby league statue is likely to be covered by tributes for Burrow.

READ NEXT: Rob Burrow tributes confirmed for Challenge Cup final including later kick-off time