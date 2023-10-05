Brodie Croft: Leeds Rhinos confirm interest in Salford Red Devils star as Gary Hetherington talks recruitment plans

Leeds Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington has confirmed the club are interested in Salford Red Devils superstar Brodie Croft – but has stopped short of saying a deal to sign the reigning Man of Steel is complete.

The Rhinos have tabled a six-figure bid to sign Croft and are believed to be in talks with Salford over a sensational deal for the half-back.

Croft’s future was the topic of discussion on Thursday morning as Leeds unveiled a record-breaking sponsorship deal with AMT to rename Headingley Stadium.

Hetherington admitted the Rhinos are active in the transfer market, and even went as far as confirming the Rhinos have held talks to sign Croft.

“I would normally say we’re always interested in top-quality players: and he is one,” Hetherington said.

“He’s the current Man of Steel and yes, we would be interested in players such as him.

“I don’t divulge confidences so we don’t normally comment on speculation.

“We’re very active in the market both at home and abroad, and we have for a matter of time, in fact.

“We’re close to putting a squad together that has an outstanding chance of succeeding.

“There’s plenty of plates spinning but Brodie is a player we’ve shown an interest in.”

Gary Hetherington makes Leeds Rhinos recruitment vow ahead of 2024

There had been speculation Croft was set to be unveiled on Thursday morning alongside the sponsorship deal but when asked if he was present at the stadium, Hetherington joked: “He’s not here today – why, nobody has seen him, have they?”

Hetherington also confirmed the Rhinos are prepared to pay a significant transfer fee for new signings if needs be.

“We’ve always been prepared to do that,” he said.

“I’ve mentioned Iestyn Harris, that’s quite a long time ago, but he came in and made a significant difference and that’s what we’re looking to do, make a difference.

“The squad that takes the field next year will be a very different one to the one that finished last season. We’re always prepared to invest if it’s right for the squad.”

