Leeds Council approve plans for Rob Burrow Centre for MND hospital

A new centre designed to treat and care for people with Motor Neurone Disease named after Leeds Rhinos superstar Rob Burrow has moved a step closer to reality, after it was given approval by local councillors.

The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease will be based at Seacroft Hospital in the city of Leeds, with the £6.8million treatment centre designed to support people like Burrow who are living with the condition. And last month, Leeds City Council formally gave the green light for the go-ahead of the project.

Around £5.6million of the £6.8million target has been raised so far thanks to tireless fundraising from people like Burrow and Kevin Sinfield. Sinfield alone has raised millions with his ultramarathon exploits – with the successful launch of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon also contributing immensely.

“Receiving planning approval for the new MND centre is another positive step forward for this project, and we are all so pleased that Leeds City Council has been so supportive of our vision,” Toby Ingle, director of architects Corstorphine & Wright, said.