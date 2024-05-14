Leeds Council approve plans for Rob Burrow Centre for MND hospital
A new centre designed to treat and care for people with Motor Neurone Disease named after Leeds Rhinos superstar Rob Burrow has moved a step closer to reality, after it was given approval by local councillors.
The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease will be based at Seacroft Hospital in the city of Leeds, with the £6.8million treatment centre designed to support people like Burrow who are living with the condition. And last month, Leeds City Council formally gave the green light for the go-ahead of the project.
Around £5.6million of the £6.8million target has been raised so far thanks to tireless fundraising from people like Burrow and Kevin Sinfield. Sinfield alone has raised millions with his ultramarathon exploits – with the successful launch of the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon also contributing immensely.
“Receiving planning approval for the new MND centre is another positive step forward for this project, and we are all so pleased that Leeds City Council has been so supportive of our vision,” Toby Ingle, director of architects Corstorphine & Wright, said.
“With this approval, we embark on the next chapter to transform compassion into reality, providing an exceptional facility for the care and support of MND patients and their families and ensuring a sanctuary where hope thrives and lives are uplifted.”
“The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease will make a real difference in the lives of many people, providing vital support in a modern environment tailored to the needs of patients, clinicians, and the local community,” Emma Quinn from Drees & Sommer UK, who will be managing the project, added.
“Collaborating closely with Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust and Corstorphine & Wright on this important project has been a real privilege and we’re delighted that the plans have been approved and that we can look forward to the next steps in the centre’s development.”
READ NEXT: Analysing 8 possible Hull KR hooker options from Super League and NRL