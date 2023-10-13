Kevin Proctor: Former New Zealand international finds new club in France for 2024 after Wakefield Trinity departure

Kevin Proctor will play in the French Elite Championship in 2024 with Carcassonne having departed Wakefield Trinity following their relegation from Super League.

Ex-NRL ace Proctor penned a one-year deal with Trinity for 2023, and having made the move to Belle Vue said he was ‘really hungry to succeed’.

The 22-time New Zealand international was though sent off against Warrington Wolves in Round 11, contributing heavily towards one of their 23 losses this term, and featured 21 times overall in a year which saw Trinity bow out of the top tier for the first time in 25 years.

As shared by Love Rugby League at the beginning of this month, the second-rower has been eyeing up a move to continue his career over in France, and that’s now been confirmed by Carcassonne, who announced his signing on their Facebook page earlier today, posting a video reel of some of his career highlights.

The show goes on for Kevin Proctor

With representative appearances for New Zealand Māori and the Māori All Stars as well as those 22 for the Kiwis, 34-year-old Proctor was born in the town of Te Kūiti.

The veteran has Scottish heritage as well as his more obvious Kiwi roots, and moved over to Australia as a child where he began his rugby league career.

Playing for the U20s – recognised as the NYC team – at Melbourne Storm, he debuted midway through the 2008 NRL campaign for the club, and would go on to spend the next nine years there.

Proctor won the 2010 World Club Challenge against Leeds Rhinos, and two NRL Grand Finals. Winning the first in 2012, he would depart for pastures new after losing the 2016 edition to Cronulla Sharks.

Six years with the Gold Coast Titans would follow, those littered with controversy, and he would depart having uploaded a video on social media vaping during half time in a game, linking up with Wakefield for 2023.

Now, the next chapter takes him to the South of France and to a semi-professional Carcassonne outfit who lost the Grand Final equivalent last term. They still hold the record as the most successful in the division however with 12 title lifts.

